Albemarle Regional Health Services reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, raising the death toll from the respiratory disease in the health agency’s eight-county region to 70.
ARHS said one of those who died lived in Perquimans County, the other in Hertford County. Both were over 65, ARHS said.
The Perquimans death was the county’s third. The Hertford death was that county’s 25th overall and seventh of the week.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the eight counties surpassed 2,500 — an increase of nearly 200 in a week.
The number of active cases in the region as of Friday was 327, down from 358 a week ago. Pasquotank and Hertford counties, both of which have surpassed 600 COVID cases, were reporting the most active cases, 80 and 75, respectively. Chowan County, which has 269 cases, had 54 active cases. No other county had more than 32.
The number of recoveries — those persons presumed to have recovered from COVID — rose to 2,118 on Friday, an increase of 213 from a week ago. That’s about 84 percent of all cases.
ARHS also released updated case numbers for ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities in the eight-county region.
Creek Side Care and Rehabilitation in Ahoskie was reporting the largest number of cases among nursing homes and assisted living facilities: 69. Of those, 48 were residents and 21 were staff. Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City assisted living center had the second-most cases: 26. Of those, 18 were residents and eight were staff members. Three Waterbrooke residents have also died of complications from COVID.
Elsewhere, Windsor House was reporting 16 resident and three staff cases; Currituck House assisted living was reporting 10 resident and four staff cases; Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor was reporting six resident and two staff cases; Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation reported three staff and three resident cases; and Gates House was reporting five staff and one resident cases. Fourteen residents died during a previous outbreak at EC Health and Rehabilitation.
ARHS also said outbreaks continue at three area prisons: Pasquotank Correctional Institution, where 22 inmates and five staff have tested positive for coronavirus; Bertie Correctional Institution, where 25 inmates and 14 staff have tested positive; and Rivers Correctional Center, where nine staff and seven inmates have tested positive.
ARHS officials noted more outbreaks are being reported at congregate facilities because of enhanced testing capacity underway at the sites. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more cases.
While protecting against becoming infected with coronavirus remains a primary focus, ARHS also cautioned area residents Friday not to lose sight of their other health needs.
ARHS said getting regular health checkups and health screenings are an important part of preventive care. The agency also reminded residents to make “healthy lifestyle choices” that can reduce the risk of chronic diseases and obesity. Some of those choices include quitting smoking, trying to exercise for at least 150 hours a week, eating at least five to nine servings of vegetables and fruits every day, increasing water consumption, limiting sugar intake and getting enough sleep.
“Routine screenings, vaccinations, and healthy lifestyle habits are key to staying healthy,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release. “We encourage our communities to stay focused on their overall health, including protecting ourselves from COVID-19.”