Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina health guidelines, Currituck County Parks and Recreation has made several changes to its lineup of youth sports for the 2020 fall season.
While some traditional fall sports are canceled, a new list of options is being offered to provide local children with healthy activities, athletic competition, and social interaction in ways that limit the participants’ risk of exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The original fall sports of tackle football, volleyball, and soccer are canceled.
In place, Currituck County will offer the following:
(1) Fall Baseball/Softball/T-Ball for Ages 5 - 16
· Registration will open on Monday, August 17 and close on September 7.
· Teams for ages 5-6 will be formed by geographic locations.
· Teams for ages 7-16 will be formed by a coaches-only draft on September 10.
· Practices will begin on September 14.
· Games will begin on October 5.
(2) Flag Football (Pass Only) & Cheerleading for Ages 7 - 18
· Registration opens on September 14 and closes on October 12.
· All teams formed by a coaches-only draft on October 15.
· Practices will begin in late October, on a date to be scheduled.
· Games will begin in early November and continue through early December.
(3) Soccer Skills Camp for Ages 5 - 12
· A soccer skills/drills camp will be held in the September-October timeframe at Currituck Community Park. Specific dates will be determined.
· Area travel coaches and players will help the department conduct the camp.
For all sports, participant age groups will be determined by their age on August 31, 2020. Registration for each sport will be accepted only by on-line and mail-in options. There will be no in-person registration events.
For more information on these fall sports or questions regarding registration, please contact Currituck County Parks and Recreation at 252-232-3007.