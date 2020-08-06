Dixieland Speedway announced on Wednesday it has suspended racing competition because of state restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The speedway announced on social media: Due to restrictions set by the state of [North Carolina] to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 season has been paused temporarily, effective immediately. More details, including when racing will resume, will be announced soon.
The speedway has had its 2020 season schedule impacted multiple times because of COVID-19.
The 2020 season opener was scheduled to be held May 1, but was delayed to June 5 because of the virus.
After the first night of racing was held, the speedway suspended its season for two weeks because of the virus.
Dixieland Speedway resumed its season on June 26.
The coronavirus pandemic impacted sports in the country in mid-March.
The virus led to multiple sporting entities to either suspend or cancel seasons.