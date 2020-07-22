Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools were allowed to begin workouts for student-athletes.
According to a July 10 post on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools website, each high school submitted plans to ECPPS district administration for review and approval to begin conditioning in accordance with North Carolina High School Athletic Association guidelines.
The school district added the plans were reviewed by the local health department and approved by ECPPS district administration. The approval is for individual conditioning allowed during Phase I of the “NCHSAA Reopening Sports/Activities: Summer Guidance” only and will not involve other activities.
Each workout plan addressed topics that include pre-screening of individuals, the number of individuals allowed at each workout, assigned school personnel at workouts and proper hygiene.
An ECPPS spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Advance on Monday that both high schools were permitted to begin summer activities on Monday.
The spokesperson added athletic activities for both schools were canceled on Monday because of the excessive heat in the region.
Both schools canceled workouts on Tuesday due to the excessive heat.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, issued a heat advisory for Elizabeth City and the surrounding region.
The advisory is expected to expire today at 8 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.
The National Weather Service anticipated the heat index in Elizabeth City to reach 110 degrees on Tuesday.
High school sports was halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCHSAA canceled its spring sports season on April 24 because of COVID-19.
The association lifted its ban on athletic activities on June 15, but individual school districts in the state had to approve summer workouts to begin for their respective high schools.