A regional National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast on the Corinth Baptist Church Facebook page at noon today. An evening observance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Town South Church of Christ’s Facebook page and YouTube channel Eric Horner will perform at both services by video. Contact: 264-2492.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the Professional Learning Center today at 2 p.m. and an open session at 4 p.m. To view the meeting, visit https://youtu.be/MyrckdjKN58
The Albemarle Area United Way will be taking applications for the second round of its COVID-19 funding through Friday at 5 p.m. Submit applications to director@albemarleareauw.org or mail to Alemarle Area United Way, P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27907-0293.
The ReStore of Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity will reopen on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Social distancing precautions in effect. Clean and usable donations will be accepted.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold a closed session to discuss personnel Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The Greater Albemarle Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Albemarle Family YMCA, Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. and in the new gym at Gates County High School in Gatesville from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library Wednesday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting by conference call, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Christian Woman’s luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, has been canceled.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.