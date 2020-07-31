A fifth Bertie County resident has died from COVID-19, becoming the 41st person in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region to die from the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Meanwhile, the region’s case count rose to 1,201 on Friday, just two days after surpassing 1,100 cases. The region’s number of active cases also rose to 241.
ARHS said the Bertie resident was over age 65 and succumbed to complications from the virus.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bertie climbed to 232 on Friday, 33 of which were considered active.
Pasquotank County continued to report the largest number of cases, 346, with 42 of them considered active. Hertford County reported the second-largest number, 273, with 61 of them considered active.
Chowan County has now reported 120 cases, 46 of which were considered active on Friday. No other area county had more than 19 active cases on Friday.
ARHS reported Friday that another outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Rivers Correctional Institute, a privately run prison in Hertford County. The outbreak involves two inmates and one staff member. Other outbreaks in the region have either stabilized or been resolved, ARHS has said.
However, ARHS’ weekly surveillance report on Friday shows upward trends in both new daily cases and active cases.
“We continue to see an increase in COVID-19 case activity across the region and it remains imperative that our community members practice protection measures that will keep us safe and healthy,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release. “I encourage all residents to wear a mask to prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others. Wearing a mask will help protect people around you, including those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
ARHS’ surveillance report also shows people ages 25-49 continue to comprise the largest share of those contracting COVID-19 in the region: 41.18 percent. They’re followed by persons ages 50-64: 24.36 percent. Persons 65 and older make up 21.16 percent of those who’ve tested positive for the virus.
The report also shows that more white residents than Black residents in the region have contracted the virus. Among those virus patients stating their race, 40.94 percent are white and 37.65 are Black. About 3 percent are of mixed race.
Women also continue to make up the majority of cases, 54 percent versus 46 percent for males.
ARHS also reported that 236 COVID-19 tests were completed for the week of July 27-31. The tests were completed either at ARHS clinics or at clinics operated by its partner agencies.