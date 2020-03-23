Northeastern North Carolina has its second case of COVID-19, according to Albemarle Regional Health Services.
A resident in Hertford County has tested positive for COVID-19, ARHS announced early Monday afternoon. ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. was notified after lab tests confirmed the results.
The unnamed individual is in isolation, and health officials are investigating the number of people who may have had contact with the person.
“ARHS is following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on 'contact tracing' of all individuals who may have had close contact with the case,” ARHS officials said.
Contact tracing means that: Tracing those with whom the person recently has had contact.
Due to privacy laws, health officials are not allowed to release the individual’s name. Privacy laws also prohibit ARHS from revealing if the patient is in isolation at home or in another location, ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said.
The region’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced Thursday, after a Pasquotank County resident tested positive. That individual has been isolated at home.
As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was 297 and no deaths, according to the DHHS. Nationwide, the total number of cases was 15,219, with 201 of those resulting in death.
COVID-19, which is short for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by the virus SAR-CoV-2, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus 2. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan City, China, and according to the World Health Organization, the disease was first reported on Dec. 31, 2019.