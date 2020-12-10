State health officials are now classifying five counties in the region, including Pasquotank, “red tier” counties for COVID-19, meaning they’re seeing “critical” spread of the virus.
Three others are categorized as “orange tier” counties because they’re seeing “substantial” community spread of the virus.
In its updated County Alert System report on Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said 48 counties are now seeing critical spread of the virus that’s infected more than 416,000 North Carolinans, including more than 5,550 on Thursday. That’s more than twice as many red tier counties as on Nov. 23, when DHHS released its last alert system report.
Among area counties, Pasquotank, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans and Bertie are all now red tier counties for COVID spread. In its Nov. 23 report, only Bertie and Perquimans were included in the red tier. Pasquotank was in the orange tier and Hertford and Gates were in the lowest tier, which is yellow and denotes “significant” COVID spread.
Three other counties in the region — Chowan, Camden and Currituck — are now included in the orange tier. That’s no change for Chowan or Camden, but Currituck was in the yellow tier in the Nov. 23 report.
In a related development, Albemarle Regional Health Services, the eight-county regional health department, reported two additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, one in Pasquotank County and one in Currituck County.
Both persons were over 65 and died of complications from the respiratory disease, ARHS said. The death in Currituck was the first related to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation, a Barco-based nursing home. ARHS reported 44 cases of the virus at the nursing home on Friday, 36 involving residents and eight involving staff. The COVID-related death was the sixth reported in Currituck since the start of the pandemic.
ARHS said the death in Pasquotank, the 36th in the county related to COVID, was not connected to an ongoing outbreak.
ARHS reported that total COVID cases in its eight-county region surpassed 5,350 on Thursday. Of that number, 707 were active cases. Pasquotank, with 220, reported the most active cases. Bertie was second with 126; Currituck third with 107; and Chowan fourth with 72. No other county had more than 60 active cases.
Pasquotank also has reported the largest number of total COVID cases in the region: 1,245. Hertford is next with 1,105 cases and Bertie, with 1,001 cases, is third. The three of them account for more than 62% of all cases in the region.
State health officials have said the County Alert System reports are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the virus is spreading in their community.
To compile the reports, DHHS compared counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals. Hospital impact includes the county’s percent of cases requiring hospitalization, COVID-related visits to a hospital’s emergency department, the number of staffed open hospital beds and critical hospital staffing shortages over 14 days.
Counties in the red tier have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases. The counties also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” COVID impact on hospitals.
Based on COVID data collected from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, Pasquotank’s 14-day case rate increased from 243.6 per 100,000 people to 354.1. Its positivity rate rose to 12%, up from 8.4% in the last report. Pasquotank’s COVID cases are also having a “moderate” impact on community hospitals, the report states. In the first two reports, Pasquotank’s cases were having a “low impact” on hospitals.
Perquimans had a 14-day case rate of 438.2 and a positivity rate of 13.5% That’s up from a 326.8 case rate and 11.5% positivity rate in the last report. Like Pasquotank, Perquimans’ COVID cases are now having a moderate impact on hospitals after having a low impact in the first two reports.
Gates’ case rate rose to 444.1, more than triple its 147 case rate in the Nov. 23 report. Gates’ positive test rate also nearly doubled — from 8.1% in the last report to 14.7% now. Case impact on hospitalizations remained low, however.
Hertford County saw its case rate double in the latest report: from 207 to 464.6. Its positive test rate rose from 8.2% to 11.4%. Its impact on hospitalization remained low.
Bertie’s case rate also nearly doubled in the latest report: from 343.1 to 601.7. Its positive test rate also nearly doubled, going from 8.3% to 16.2%
Counties in the orange tier are those reporting between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, with at least new 21 cases in that time. They also have test positive rates of between 8% and 10% and are seeing a moderate COVID impact on hospitals.
In the latest report, Camden reported a case rate of 303.7 per 100,000 people and a 12.7% test positive rate. Both are increases from the last report, when its case rate was 220.9 and positivity rate was 10.2%. Its hospitalization impact was moderate, up from low in the last report. Camden’s case and positive test rates continued to meet the thresholds for the red tier but the county didn’t report the minimum 42 new cases needed.
Currituck’s case rate rose to 342.2 per 100,000 people, well above its 223.3 rate in the last report. Its positive test rate, however, fell to 6.6%. Its positive test rate previously was 8.5%.
Chowan County’s case rate more than doubled — from 279.7 per 100,000 people to 659.8. Its positive test rate rose from 4.4% to to 7.7%. Its hospitalization impact was moderate, up from low in the last report.
For counties at both the red and orange tiers, DHHS’ recommendations to local governments include adoption of ordinances allowing fines on those who violate COVID restrictions, more enforcement of mass gathering limits and the statewide mask-wearing mandate, and consideration of ending onsite alcohol sales earlier than 11 p.m.