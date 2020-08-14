Lincoln Adams says he found his passion for woodworking while growing up in Maine where he was surrounded by the natural beauty of wooded landscapes.
Adams now channels that passion into creating cutting, prep and serving boards in Edenton where he now lives. Adams and his wife, Julia Townsend, own The Peanut Factory, an artists’ retreat at 916 Badham Road.
Adams crafts his boards from wood he gathers from the sustainable logging business he operates with his father. Sustainable logging is a tree-harvesting technique that aims for conservation by mimicking the natural patterns of disturbance and regeneration in a forest.
A carpenter, Adams uses a variety of types of wood for his boards. Examples include cedar and black walnut.
Before cutting the wood to make a board, Adams first examines its appearance and texture to decide its best use. He then cleans and sands the board. He never uses chemicals, he said.
“I try to stay as natural as possible,” Adams said.
Each board is custom-made and no two are alike.
“I can’t make two of the same thing,” said Adams. “I pride myself on being an individual.”
His favorite thing about woodworking?
“Making something beautiful,” he said.
Adams said his cutting boards may be purchased at either The Peanut Factory or at Halsey’s Lawn and Garden in Edenton. Cutting boards range in price from $60 to $180.
He recommends cleaning the boards with apple cider or white vinegar.
Before coming to Edenton, Adams served in the U.S. Army. He also previously worked as a fire protection engineer in Dubai.
For more information, contact Adams at 252-202-1421.