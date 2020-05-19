The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold a closed session at the board office at 1409 Parkview Drive today at 10 a.m.
The city of Elizabeth City’s Public Utilities Department will host this year’s Touch a Truck event, part of its celebration of Public Works Week, online. Through Saturday, the department will premiere a series of public works educational videos on its Facebook page and on the city’s website, www.cityofec.com.
Area Chambers of Commerce will host a Zoom meeting with State Auditor Beth Wood Wednesday at 2 p.m. Wood will discuss topics important to businesses. To attend, register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qf-ivrDgoGdMwHXzIAX_PnCyFw6IbwHjm. Registrants will receive a confirmation email.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host Car Bingo in the center parking lot Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via conference call Thursday at 5 p.m. For call-in information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Currituck County has canceled its 2020 parks and recreation seasons for baseball, softball and T-ball. Anyone who previously registered for the seasons will receive a credit by May 29. To receive a refund check, call 252-232-3007.
Camden County will hold a Memorial Day flag ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse Friday at 10 a.m.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The Ablemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled for today to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on June 1. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.