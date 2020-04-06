Continuing current social distancing policies in North Carolina after April could prevent half-a-million residents from contracting COVID-19 and keep the state health care system from being overburdened with coronavirus patients, forecasting models by state health experts show.
Conversely, ending social distancing after April could lead to 750,000 cases of the respiratory disease in North Carolina, overtaxing state hospitals with COVID-19 patients, the models constructed by experts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, RTI International and others show.
Gov. Roy Cooper, commenting on a composite of the models following their release Monday, said they reinforce the need for continuing to limit personal contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the measures slow the spread of the respiratory disease and ensure the state health care system isn’t overburdened with coronavirus patients.
“We have life-changing decisions before us and North Carolina is fortunate to have world-class experts who can help our state as we continue battling the coronavirus,” Cooper said in a press release. “Modeling is one tool that helps us prepare for this fight and it shows we will save lives if we stay home and keep our social distance right now.”
Cooper has imposed a number of social distancing measures over the past month as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the state. As of Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 2,870 cases of COVID-19, 33 of which have resulted in death.
In addition to closing all K-12 schools through May 15, Cooper has banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and closed barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and movie theaters. Cooper ordered those business closings primarily because they violate social distancing rules.
On March 27, Cooper issued a “stay-at-home” order for the entire state, mandating residents to remain at home through April 30 except for “essential” tasks like going to the grocery store or visiting a doctor’s office.
The health experts’ composite model released Monday found that social distancing measures similar to those adopted in North Carolina will both prevent a spike in COVID-19 patients and lower the likelihood of the state’s health care system becoming overloaded with virus patients.
The model estimates up to 250,000 people will contract the disease if social distancing measures are continued after April. The models noted that social distancing reduces the number of people one person who tests positive for COVID-19 can infect.
On the other hand, the model found that ending all social distancing at the end of April would lead to a “greater than 50 percent probability that acute care and ICU bed capacity will be outstripped” by Memorial Day, which is May 25. The model further estimates that roughly 750,000 North Carolinians could be infected by June 1. That’s 500,000 more than if social distancing measures are continued.
“The modeling affirms that the actions we take now will determine how this virus will impact North Carolina in the weeks and months to come,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “We need to continue to do everything in our power so that fewer people get sick at the same time, while also surging the capacity of our health care system so those that do need hospital care will have it.”