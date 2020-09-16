Two more area residents have died from COVID-19, as data show more deaths from the virus being reported at nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported a 25th death from COVID-19 in Hertford County on Tuesday and a 30th death from the disease in Pasquotank County on Wednesday. The two deaths raise the total death count from COVID-19 in ARHS’ eight counties to 73.
ARHS described the Hertford resident as older than 65. The Pasquotank resident was between the ages of 50-64, the agency said. ARHS released no other information about the COVID-19 fatalities.
ARHS reported the deaths as additional COVID-19 deaths are being reported at nursing homes and assisted living centers in the region.
Christy Saunders, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, reported Wednesday that six residents have now died from COVID-19 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City, an assisted living center. The facility has reported 25 cases of COVID-19, nineteen involving residents and six involving residents. Seventeen of those who tested positive for the virus at Waterbrooke have now recovered, Saunders said.
At Accordius at Creekside, a nursing home in Hertford County, 11 residents have now died from COVID-19, according to ARHS. Accordius at Creekside has reported a total of 71 cases of coronavirus, 55 involving patients and 16 involving staff, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Windsor House, an assisted living facility in Bertie County, has also reported one resident death from COVID-19, according to the DHHS website. The assisted living center has a total of 20 COVID-19 cases, four involving staff and 16 involving residents.
The recent deaths at nursing homes and assisted living centers are the first in the region since 14 residents of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation died over a month and a half earlier in the year. The first reported COVID-19-related death at ECHR was reported May 7; the last was reported June 15.
While that initial outbreak of COVID-19 was resolved, a second outbreak of 10 cases has been reported at ECHR, six involving residents and four involving residents.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in ARHS’ eight counties surpassed 2,600 on Wednesday. Pasquotank, with 631 total cases; Hertford, with 649 cases; and Bertie County, with 521 cases, continued to account for 69 percent of the cases. Pasquotank, with 88; Hertford, with 91; and Chowan County, with 56, accounted for 75 percent of the region’s 313 active COVID cases.
The number of persons who’ve recovered from COVID-19 reached 2,217 on Wednesday, about 85 percent of all cases.