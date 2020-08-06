The NCHSAA provided the following statement from association commissioner Que Tucker to NCHSAA Member Schools Thursday morning in response to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conference on Wednesday.
“At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools.
The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020.
We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”
Camden County, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County high schools are members of the NCHSAA.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the NCHSAA to suspend spring sports on March 13.
The spring sports season was canceled on April 24.
NCHSAA member schools were allowed to begin summer workouts beginning on June 15 provided local school districts also elected to allow their high schools to begin workouts.
The NCHSAA allowed member schools to advance to Phase two of workouts on Monday, Aug. 3.
Activities for fall sports were initially scheduled to begin in early August.
Boys’ soccer, girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ cross country, football, volleyball and girls’ golf are sponsored by the NCHSAA in the fall.