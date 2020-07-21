The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association has delayed the start of interscholastic competitions.
The NCISAA State Office, in conjunction with the Board of Advisors has established target dates for low (cross country, girls golf, tennis) and moderate (field hockey, soccer, volleyball) risk sports to begin the Fall Sport Season.
These dates are contingent on the state of North Carolina being in Phase III.
Fall sports practices will begin on Aug. 10 if the state of North Carolina is in Phase III of reopening.
Scrimmages will be allowed beginning Aug. 24 with regular-season games allowed to be played beginning Aug. 31.
The NCISAA notes all dates are subject to change.
The association has not released start dates for football.
Fall sports practices were initially scheduled to begin Monday, July 27.
Albemarle School is a member of the NCISAA and sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, men’s soccer and a co-op football program with Lawrence Academy in the fall.
The state issued a stay-at-home order in March following the outbreak of COVID-19.
As of Monday evening, the state remains in Phase 2 of reopening.