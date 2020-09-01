The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association released its updated plan for its fall sports season on Friday.
The NCISAA’s board of trustees approved an alternative season option for its member schools.
According to the NCISAA, the alternative season option allows a member school to forgo playing any fall sport and then play that sport or sports in 2021 from Feb. 22 – April 19.
The league notes it created minimum standards that all member schools are required to follow for fall sports and at this time, fans will not be allowed to attend contests.
Albemarle School is a member of the NCISAA.
Albemarle School director Tim Dunn confirmed Monday that the school will play sports this fall.
Albemarle School sponsors varsity high school volleyball, boys’ soccer and cross country in the fall.
The NCISAA fall sports season is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 with cross country, girls’ tennis and girls’ golf, while volleyball, boys’ soccer and field hockey are scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 14. Football is set to begin Sept. 28.
The novel coronavirus pandemic led the NCISAA to delay the start of the fall sports season.