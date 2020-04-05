It’s an image that residents in northeastern North Carolina typically are used to seeing only online or on their nightly TV newscasts:
People wearing facial masks to protect themselves against biological threats such as H1N1 or Ebola, or even industrial ones like air pollution, as they go about their daily lives.
Not anymore.
Around the Albemarle more residents are wearing facial masks when venturing outside as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 that as of Sunday had infected more than 2,500 North Carolinians and caused 31 deaths, including one each in Bertie and Hertford counties.
Jerry Leitch, who is a painting contractor, was shopping at the Food Lion grocery store on Weeksville Road, Friday. Hanging from his neck as he pulled into his parking space was an N95 model mask, a respirator known for its germ-blocking capabilities.
Leitch said he uses N95 masks because his work as a painter brings him in contact with dust and paint fumes. Since the coronavirus outbreak he’s begun wearing the mask as protection against the spread of the coronavirus. Especially since the rate of infection is increasing, Leitch said.
“I’m just concerned mostly,” he said, when asked why he’s wearing the mask.
Leitch said he particularly dons the mask when he’s indoors where many other people are around, such as grocery stores and home improvement stores, like Lowe’s.
“That concerns me the most,” he said. “Everything else I do there are no people.”
Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines that encourage people to cover their faces with masks made from cloth, such as T-shirts or bandannas, to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The CDC recommends non-medical personnel use cloth masks so that medical personnel continue to have access to medical-grade surgical masks.
Masks worn by residents range from the N95 and medical masks, to hand-sewn cloth masks, as well as simply a bandana tied around the face and head. Regardless of how masks are made, people wearing them say they feel better with a mask on.
“Better safe than sorry,” said Gisele Walters, who was shopping with her husband Ray at the Food Lion, Friday.
Both were wearing medical masks they got for free out of a box at their doctor’s office a few weeks ago. However, Ray Walters said they were down to their last masks. Asked if he thought the masks would protect them from contracting the coronavirus, he replied, “We just don’t know.”
“If anything, we’re protecting other people if we have it,” he said.
Thomas Cathey said he’s been wearing bandannas to cover his mouth and nose for years, especially when doing yard work at home.
Cathey, 70, works as an attendant at the convenience center at the Pasquotank County Landfill on Simpson Ditch Road. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, he’s been wearing a mask more suited for medical work. He said he got five of the masks from a co-worker. Cathey also purchased a face shield for $5 at Harbor Freight that he wears as added precaution.
“I’m not scared, but I do want to be careful,” he said Saturday of the coronavirus. “What the Lord has intended, he has intended.”
Cathey, who underwent a kidney transplant eight years ago, recognizes he’s among those at risk — 65-plus with an underlying health condition — of not surviving if he contracts the coronavirus.
Cathey’s concerns about COVID-19 are especially acute now that he’s heard of a 31-year-old waste collection employee dying elsewhere in North Carolina from the respiratory disease.
For most people who contract the coronavirus they will experience mild to moderate symptoms, such as a fever and a cough that goes away in two to three weeks. For others, particularly older adults and people with existing health issues, the virus can create more severe illness, such as pneumonia, or even lead to death.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina was 2,585, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The total state number of deaths caused by the disease was 31, of which 84% of those cases were people aged 65 years or older, according to DHHS.
Cathey said he reuses his five masks. He’ll wear one for two days in a row before tying on another, and he washes the first mask for reuse. He hopes to begin making his own face masks after one of his daughters shared a YouTube video with his wife about how to make one at home.
Cathey said he’ll likely make his from bandannas.
Several people posted at The Daily Advance’s Facebook page that they had begun wearing masks, too.
“Been doing that for 3 weeks here in Georgia,” one person commented.
“Yes and gloves,” said another.
Others offered readers ideas on how to make their own masks.
“You can make your own mask out of a paper towel,” a woman posted. “I used hair ties to wrap around the ears.”
Another person suggested as an extra layer of protection place a coffee filter inside the bandanna.
One woman posted a photo of a hair band that can be pulled down over the nose and mouth. She purchased it at a local dollar store, she said.
What’s most important is residents take measures to prevent the spread of the virus, another woman emphasized.
“If nothing else, cover your mouth and nose with a scarf or bandanna,” she wrote. “Try to fold it over more than once to have a thicker barrier.”
Other people on Facebook said they are not wearing a form of face covering currently.
In an online poll posted Friday and Saturday at dailyadvance.com, 81 people responded “no” that they have not begun wearing a face mask since Gov. Roy Cooper’s mandatory stay-home-order went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. Another 29 people responded “yes” they have started wearing a mask, while five others said they have been wearing a mask since before Cooper’s order.