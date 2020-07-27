Elizabeth City State University public radio station, WRVS-FM 89.9, will host the NENC High School Football Forum on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
This virtual presentation will be live-streamed through the WRVS 89.9 Facebook and Instagram pages and will feature a panel of school administrators, head coaches and a student-athlete.
The NENC High School Football Forum will be moderated by Clay Mercer, program director and on-air host at WRVS-FM.
WRVS will facilitate conversations surrounding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on high school sports throughout the area.
Panelists scheduled to participate include North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education Chair Dr. Denauvo Robinson, and Pasquotank County High School Athletic Director Michael Barlow.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to have a constructive conversation focused on athletics in northeast North Carolina," said Mr. Mercer. "Each panelist brings a wealth of experience and I am honored to work with them for this event."
This event is open to the public and viewers will have the opportunity to present questions before and during the live stream.
List of panelists scheduled to appear are: Que Tucker (NCHSAA Commissioner), Dr. Denauvo Robinson (ECPPS Board of Education Chair), Michael Barlow (Pasquotank County High School Athletic Director), Terrence Saxby (Hertford County High School Head Football Coach), Josh Sophia (Camden County High School Head Football Coach), Antonio Moore (Northeastern High School Head Football Coach), Tye Saxby (Hertford County High School student-athlete).