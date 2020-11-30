An employee at Pasquotank County High School recently tested positive for COVID-19, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials said Sunday.
ECPPS officials declined to release any information about the employee, citing privacy concerns.
In a related development, Albemarle Regional Health Services said Monday it had been notified of two more COVID-related deaths in the region, both in Gates County.
ECPPS noted that both its staff members and students complete daily health screenings or sign forms attesting they don't have symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus that causes the disease.
The school district stated on its website that it will continue to conduct daily health screenings and temperature checks, require face coverings on all campuses at all times, require social distancing, and promote hand washing and sanitizing.
"ECPPS is committed to safety for our students, families, and staff during these unprecedented times," ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds said in a statement.
ECPPS and other area school districts coordinate their COVID-19 response with ARHS. The regional health agency conducts contact tracing for coronavirus cases in accordance with guidelines from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
All individuals in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined.
Edmonds noted ECPPS has partnered with ARHS and the ABC Science Collaborative "to ensure our health and safety protocols are exemplary."
"Communication is so important for our families at this time," Edmonds said. "We want to share as much information as possible to keep our families informed. We not only want to inform you of any potential risk, but also of the preventative measures in place to ensure safety for everyone. As we are notified of confirmed cases of COVID-19, we will work with ARHS to ensure those impacted receive communication."
Edmonds stated the school district will continue to communicate as much information as is appropriate within the constraints of privacy regulations.
ARHS said one of the people who died from COVID-19 on Monday was between the ages of 50 and 64 and the other was over 65.
Both deaths were connected to an ongoing facility outbreak at Accordius Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing home in Gates County where 14 resident and four staff COVID cases have been reported.
The two deaths on Monday increase the number of Gates County residents who've died from COVID-19 to seven and raise to 138 the number who've died from the virus in ARHS' eight-county region.
Total cases of COVID-19 in the region, meanwhile, surpassed 4,700 on Monday. The total number of active cases rose to 509, with Pasquotank (150), Bertie (82) and Chowan (80) accounting for more than half. The number of those who've now recovered from the virus rose to 4,073.
Statewide, the number of COVID cases rose to 364,512 while deaths from the virus increased to 5,261. More than 315,970 people have now recovered from the virus statewide, DHHS reported Monday.