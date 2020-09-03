Four more residents of the region have died from COVID, including three at an Elizabeth City assisted living center.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Wednesday that three Pasquotank County residents and one Hertford County resident died from complications of the respiratory disease. All four were over 65, ARHS said.
Christy Saunders, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator, reported Wednesday the three deaths occurred at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City assisted living center.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for ARHS, later confirmed the three Pasquotank deaths were reported at the assisted living facility.
Saunders and Underhill said Waterbrooke now has 24 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 16 involving residents and eight involving staff. According to Saunders, all 24 are active cases.
The three deaths at Waterbrooke increase the death toll from COVID-19 in Pasquotank to 27. With a 19th death reported in Hertford County, the death toll in ARHS’ eight-county region now stands at 62. Statewide deaths from COVID-19 rose to 2,779 on Wednesday.
Waterbrooke also becomes the second congregate care facility in Elizabeth City to record COVID-19 deaths. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation reported 14 COVID-19-related deaths several months ago.
The initial outbreak of COVID-19 at ECHR, which included 71 infections — 50 residents and 21 staff members — was resolved in late June. A second outbreak at the facility involves two cases: one staff member and one resident. State health officials consider an outbreak of COVID to be at least two cases.
Total COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight counties rose to 2,249 on Wednesday. Of that number, 402 were active, with the largest number of those — 109 — reported in Pasquotank. Hertford and Bertie counties also were reporting 81 and 73 active cases, respectively, on Wednesday.
The number of those who’ve recovered from COVID-19, meanwhile, rose to 1,785, which is about 79 percent of all cases.
Statewide, 145,884 persons infected with COVID-19 were presumed to have recovered from the disease as of Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s about 85.5 percent of the 170,553 total cases statewide.