Capturing life with the stroke of her brush, Frankie Gray creates works that highlight both nature and people.
“I don’t think of anything else when I paint,” said Gray. “When I am painting that is all that matters. I just love it.”
Gray, who works for real estate company, started painting with acrylics in 2018, but soon found a passion for oils.
“I take mixed media and top it off with oils because they are rich,” she said. “I am enjoying experimenting.”
Gray said she has taken online art classes through the Milan Art Institute, an art school in Georgia, and one of her courses covered oils. It’s since become her primary medium.
Gray said she likes the effect oils have on canvas.
“The warm paints come toward you, while the cool fade in the background,” she said. “You can make your painting look alive.”
Gray said her paintings are realistic.
Two favorite subjects in her work are people and horses. Her interest in the latter comes from having a father who’s a farrier and from growing up on a farm around horses.
Like many artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gray uses social media to share her art. Her work is available on both her Facebook and Instagram pages, both of which are titled “simplyartbyfrankiegray.”
Several months ago, Gray was scrolling through Facebook when she noticed a post about Arts of the Albemarle’s Art in Bloom competition. The contest, which was held completely online because of the pandemic, was designed to get artists to create works celebrating flowers, trees and other things that bloom in the spring.
Gray decided to submit a work that not only featured flowers but hands.
“I wanted to do something different,” she said.
Gray said her piece was sold, and she is currently displaying other paintings at AoA. She also is currently working on 20 private commissions.
Gray said she often finds inspiration for her art listening to the sound of birds as she paints in the tranquil quiet of her home studio.
When she is not painting, Gray said she enjoys taking a stroll in her yard with her two dogs, a small Papillon and pitbull, and looking at her flowers.
For more information about Gray’s art, view her Facebook and Instagram pages or email artbyfrankiegray@gmail.com.