Fewer than half of the North Carolina respondents to new poll say they will take a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration once it becomes available.
Elon University polled almost 1,400 adults across the state and only 40 percent said they planned on being vaccinated against the deadly respiratory virus, the university said in a press release. Twenty-percent said they would not take the government-approved vaccine while 39 percent they were “not sure” or “it depends.”
Trust in a vaccine against COVID is up from October, when an Elon poll found that only 33 percent would take it. In that same poll, 25 percent said they would not take the vaccine. The undecideds were 42 percent in the October poll.
Elon released the poll results on the same day a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. If the Federal Drug Administration, as expected, accepts the recommendation and approves the vaccine’s use, a massive nationwide vaccination campaign could begin in days.
According to The Associated Press, the panel voted 17-4, with one abstention, that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and older.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, meanwhile, confirmed it was not among the 11 hospitals in North Carolina selected to receive the initial round of COVID-19 vaccine.
“We anticipate that we will receive future allocations soon and are preparing accordingly based on NC DHHS (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) preparation guidelines,” SAMC spokeswoman Annya Soucy said.
A woman from Mecklenburg County said in Elon’s most recent poll that vaccinating the public is the best way to return to normalcy.
“I want to see my family, my aging parents who don’t want us potentially spreading it to them,” the woman said. “I haven’t seen them in a year.”
Those who definitely won’t take the vaccine pointed to a lack of trust of the FDA, fear of potential side effects or that the vaccine infringed upon their individual rights, the poll found.
“I do not trust taking a new vaccine,” one woman from Pasquotank County responded. “I feel as if they are unsure and they are just experimenting on people and this could turn out very badly.”
Some of the 39 percent who said “it depends” or “not sure” expressed concerns that the approval process was rushed, that others might need the vaccine more than they do or that the vaccine could cause health problems.
“I need to find out more information about the vaccine,” one man from Onslow County said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website states that FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines will be “safe and effective.”
“(A vaccine) will help us defeat this virus, get back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” a statement on the DHHS website reads. “Although the vaccines were developed quickly, they were built upon years of work in developing vaccines for similar viruses. Development time was cut without cutting corners.”
The DHHS statement says that more than 70,000 people participated in clinical trials for two vaccines to see if they are safe and effective.
“To date, the vaccines are nearly 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no safety concerns,” DHHS said.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Albemarle Regional Health Services will both administer the vaccine once it is available.
For many Americans, however, the vaccine may not be available until the spring since hospital workers, first responders and vulnerable populations will be the first ones to be vaccinated.
The Elon poll found about three-fourths of respondents believe that those at risk from COVID-19 should receive the vaccine first, with the remainder saying the vaccine should go first to those most at risk of spreading the virus.
Sentara Albemarle spokeswoman Annya Soucy said the hospital will follow state guidelines in educating the public about the importance of being vaccinated.
“We will defer to North Carolina DHHS on vaccination strategy and will continue to partner with ARHS to serve northeastern North Carolina as needed,” Soucy said.
AHRS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said ARHS will also follow the state’s lead with a campaign using “marketing and advertising outlets including social media networks.
“Educational messages will be based on approved vaccine, availability, and state and federal recommendations,” Underhill said.
The latest Elon Poll found that two-thirds of the state’s residents now personally know someone who has contracted coronavirus, compared to 50 percent in October and 31 percent in June. That increase comes as North Carolina and the country have seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
A record 2,444 state residents were hospitalized on Dec. 9 because of COVID-19. On Nov. 9, 1,230 state residents were hospitalized because of the virus.