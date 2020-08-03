Area governments and electric providers were busy preparing late Monday for scattered power outages and isolated flooding expected to result from Tropical Storm Isaias’ pass through the region earlier today.
The storm, which was forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight, was projected to bring sustained winds of 40-50 mph and gusts of 60-65 to the region early today.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said winds were forecast to pick up after 2 a.m. with the worst expected between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — was also projected to dump between an inch and inch and a half of rainfall on the region, causing minor to moderate flooding.
Storm surge of 2-4 feet above normally dry ground was also possible on the northern side of the Albemarle Sound and along the Pasquotank River, Saunders said. There was also an increased threat of tornadoes during the storm, with greatest threat until 9 a.m. today, she said.
City Manager Rich Olson said Monday he expected the city to see a six-hour period of wind gusts of around 70 mph between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. He was hopeful the damage would be less extensive because the storm was moving quickly.
“We believe once it hits land that it will speed up quite a bit,” Olson said. “Usually, that lessens some of the impact.’’
Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County and Camden County all declared states of emergency Monday ahead of Isaias’ arrival. City officials said the declaration would make the local governments eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance should it be needed.
Olson said the local Emergency Operations Center was partially activated and would be staffed today by himself, Saunders, her staff and other public safety officials.
“We will have representatives from police and fire that will be there,” Olson said. “We will be monitoring the calls that will be coming in and that will give us a pretty good idea if we have potential problems.”
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. spokesman Chris Powell said there was no way to predict what kind of outages Isaias might cause or how quickly power might be restored should any occur.
“Due to the unpredictable nature of storms, we have no way of predicting the severity of damages to our system or the duration of outages,” Powell said. “Linemen will begin restoring power as soon as it is safe to do so.”
AEMC has taken steps to prepare for Isaias, he said.
“We have ordered extra supplies,” Powell said. “We have assigned linemen to certain parts of our service territory and have topped off line trucks’ fuel tanks. All co-op employees are on standby.”
Dominion Energy has also prepared for possible outages on its system. The company dispatched repair crews from Northern Virginia to Hampton Roads and North Carolina to assist with power restoration efforts. The company also will have contract crews available to repair storm damage.
Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris said the utility is planning for a “multi-day” power restoration effort.
“Dominion Energy plans for storms year-round by planning, investing in our infrastructure and doing drills,” Harris said. “We have been monitoring the forecast closely and are prepared to respond to any power outages that may occur. Last week, we began planning to have additional personnel and resources in place before the storm arrives.”
Dominion will focus on critical infrastructure first, such as public safety facilities, and then work on power lines that have the most outages, Harris said.
“As with all outage situations, we will give high priority to restoring service to critical public facilities such as water treatment plants, public safety operations, hospitals and important municipal facilities,” Harris said.
Isaias interrupted the planned move-in of students at both Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Students had been slated to move into campus housing at ECSU beginning Monday and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University today. However, in anticipation of impacts from Isaias both institutions delayed those plans.
ECSU students with move-in times scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been offered times on later dates. MACU moved this morning’s scheduled move-in for new students to Wednesday morning.
A number of local governments have also announced they will open later today or reschedule services because of the storm.
Pasquotank County offices will open at 10 a.m. The city has also suspended trash pickup scheduled for today, rescheduling it for Wednesday.
Chowan and Edenton officials said town and county offices will delay opening for non-essential personnel until 10 a.m. today. Both governments also declared states of emergency on Monday ahead of the storm’s arrival.
The Perquimans County Schools offices will open at 10 a.m. today, as will Albemarle Regional Health Services offices. In addition, the Inter-County Public Transportation Authority’s buses will not run today.
Currituck County, which declared its state of emergency on Sunday, also plans to delay the opening of county offices until noon today. County staff will begin conducting damage assessments today as soon as weather conditions safely allow it, a county spokesman said.