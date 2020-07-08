The region’s number of COVID-19 cases surged to 711 on Wednesday, as Camden, Chowan, and Pasquotank counties all reported new cases.
Pasquotank’s number of cases rose to 233, an increase of eight from Tuesday. Of that number, 31 were active.
Camden, which recorded its first COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, saw its cases rise to 34. Of that number, seven were active. Chowan’s case count rose to 31. Of that number 10 were active. Only Hertford County, whose case count didn’t increase on Tuesday, had more active cases: 11.
Regionwide, only 73 cases were active, about 10 percent of the total.
Six-hundred-two of the region’s cases involve persons who’ve recovered from the respiratory disease — nearly 85 percent of all those who’ve contracted it. Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 55,318 people have recovered from COVID-19.
DHHS also reported Wednesday that there have now been 77,310 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. That’s an increase of 1,435 from Tuesday. DHHS also reported that 1,441 people have died from the virus. Thirty-six of them have been in the eight-county region.
Nine-hundred-ninety-four people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of five from Tuesday.