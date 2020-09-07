The COVID-19 case count in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region surpassed 2,400 on Monday, as Pasquotank County passed the 600-case threshold and Hertford County was close behind with 595 cases.
As a region, cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease in the eight counties now total 2,417 — an increase of 93 since Friday.
Bertie County, which was reporting 492 cases on Monday, saw the largest increase since Friday: 29 cases. Hertford was next with 17 new cases. Pasquotank, which is now reporting 602 cases, and Chowan, with 252 cases, both reported the third-largest increase: 15 new cases.
No other area county reported an increase of more than six cases. Camden County, with 102 cases, reported no increase from Friday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by more than 1,000 to 177,919. The statewide total of deaths from coronavirus rose to 2,897. The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 765.