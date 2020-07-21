The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region surpassed 900 on Tuesday, growing by more than 100 cases in less than a week.
Lab-confirmed cases grew by 21 on Tuesday to hit 902, while the region’s number of active cases also grew by seven to 135.
Hertford County, which has the second-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 205, had the largest number of active cases: 26. Chowan County, which now has 65 COVID-19 cases, had the second-largest number of active cases: 24.
Currituck County, which has 52 total cases, had the third-largest number of active cases: 21.
Bertie County, with 181 cases, had 18 active cases and Pasquotank County, with 271 total cases, had 18 active cases.
Only Camden, which now has 47 cases, 14 of which are active, and Perquimans, which has 48 total cases, 10 of which are active, also had active case numbers in double digits.
Still, the percentage of active cases was only 15 percent across the eight counties.
The region’s number of new cases has grown at a faster pace in recent weeks. Prior to the recording of 700 cases, it was taking approximately two weeks for the region to grow by 100 new cases. It took about a week for the case total to grow from 700 to 800 but now taken less than a week to grow from 800 to 900.
ARHS says the growth in new cases is due in part to an increase in COVID-19 testing and community spread of the disease.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases grew by more than 1,800 on Tuesday to 102,861. The number of deaths rose to 1,668, an increase of 26 from Monday. No additional deaths were reported Tuesday in ARHS’ eight-county region, where 38 deaths have been reported.
Statewide, more than 1.4 million people have received a test for COVID-19, as another 24,087 were administered on Tuesday. A total of 1,179 persons suffering the effects of COVID-19 were hospitalized on Tuesday.