Albemarle Regional Health Services reported another COVID-related death in Hertford County on Thursday, raising the death toll from the novel coronavirus in the eight-county region to 99.
ARHS said the person was over 65 and their death wasn’t connected to any current COVID outbreak in Hertford County, where 35 people have now died after contracting the virus.
Meanwhile, the COVID case count in the region rose to 3,377 on Friday — an increase of 223 cases from a week ago. The number of active cases rose to 285 — an increase of 15 from a week ago.
Among the eight counties in ARHS’ service region, Pasquotank, with 783 total cases, 88 of which are active, and Chowan, with 443 total cases, 95 of which are active, continued to account for most of the active cases. Bertie County, which has 644 total cases, had only 27 active cases. No other county had more than 20 on Friday.
The number of those who’ve recovered from COVID rose to 2,993 — an increase of 200 from a week ago. Regionwide, 82.7 percent of those who’ve contracted the disease have recovered from it.
ARHS also provided its weekly update on the number of COVID cases at congregate living facilities in the region. As of Friday, Accordius Health at Creekside Care in Ahoskie continued to report the most cases and COVID-related deaths. The nursing home has reported 82 resident and 36 staff cases and 15 resident deaths.
Windsor House in Bertie County had the second-largest number of cases among nursing homes and assisted living centers: 33. Twenty-three involve residents and 10 involve staff. Four Windsor House residents have died from COVID.
Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City is reporting the third-largest outbreak among nursing homes and assisted living centers: 26 cases. Twenty involve residents and six involve staff. Seven residents have died.
Edenton Primetime Assisted Living also was reporting 26 cases: 20 involving residents and six involving staff. Also reporting 26 cases — 16 involving residents, 10 involving staff — is Currituck House Assisted Living.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, which is the midst of a second COVID outbreak, is reporting 24 cases. Thirteen involve residents and 11 involve staff. Two residents have also died. In the earlier outbreak that was resolved at the end of June, 50 resident and 21 staff cases were reported. In addition, 14 residents died.
Other nursing homes and assisted living centers reporting outbreaks include Edenton House Assisted Living with eight staff and two resident cases; Gates House with seven staff and four resident cases; Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation with five staff and five resident cases; Currituck Health and Rehabilitation, with two staff cases; Chowan Rivers Rehabilitation and Nursing, with four staff cases; Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor with seven staff and two resident cases; and Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Hertford with three staff cases.
In addition, ARHS said COVID outbreaks at three prison facilities in the region continue. Bertie Correctional Institution is reporting 31 inmate and 15 staff cases. Pasquotank Correctional Institution is reporting 22 inmate and five staff cases. And Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton is reporting 10 staff and seven inmate cases.