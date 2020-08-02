If Tropical Storm Isaias stays on its current track, the Pasquotank-Camden area should see the storm's greatest impacts Monday night into Tuesday with the worst conditions occurring from 4 a.m. to noon Tuesday, the local emergency management coordinator said Sunday morning.
Christy Saunders said up to three inches of rain are possible during Isaias' pass over the area. Residents could also see sustained winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph for a few hours, she said.
On Sunday, the tropical storm was skirting the southeast coast of Florida. Saunders said confidence in the storm's current track is increasing but remains low for the storm's intensity. Confidence is rising, however, the area will see flooding rain and gusty winds from the storm, she said.
Elsewhere, Currituck County on Sunday joined Dare County in declaring a state of emergency ahead of Isaias' arrival. The county expects to start experiencing gale force winds Tuesday morning.
However based on the current forecast, Currituck doesn't anticipate taking additional protective measures, including issuing an evacuation order.
The county warned residents to remain vigilant given the impacts the Outer Banks is expected to experience from the storm. The county also said it could reconsider an evacuation if the storm's track or intensity changes.
In Dare County, mandatory evacuation orders continue to be in effect for Hatteras Island, which includes Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village. Dare said the order will remain in effect until Isaias passes because of the vulnerability of N.C. Highway 12.
Some areas of the island are already experiencing ocean overwash during high tide, the county said. Dare expects overwash and soundside flooding of between 1 and 2 feet above normal, with up to 3 feet above normal ground in some areas, late Monday.
The emergency operations staff will continue to monitor Isaias and maintain consistent communication with the National Weather Service and NC Emergency Management. Any significant changes to the storm’s predicted track or intensity may prompt Currituck County to reconsider an evacuation.
All residents and property owners are advised to finish preparations for TS Isaias. Gale force winds are expected to reach the area by Tuesday morning, Aug. 4.
Anyone with questions regarding storm preparation may call Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115. Citizens are also encouraged to sign up for Currituck Alert to receive timely updates, at https://co.currituck.nc.us/currituck-alert/