Sentara Healthcare is now able to process coronavirus test results in as little as 24 hours.
Sentara has opened a laboratory at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where it can process COVID-19 tests from all Sentara hospitals in North Carolina and Virginia. Sentara said the goal is to complete 1,000 tests a day and return the results to local hospitals in 24 to 48 hours.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City was sending most COVID-19 tests to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in Raleigh for processing and the wait for those results can be as long as a week.
Sentara Albemarle critical care physician Dr. Thersea Hartsell said receiving test results quicker will allow the hospital to better utilize its personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Patients who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing are presumed positive until they test negative, meaning all health care providers treating those patients must wear full PPE.
Earlier test results will help the hospital determine patients who test negative for COVID-19 sooner, allowing hospital staff to preserve PPE for patients known to be positive for the disease.
“We now have an in-hospital test that is available for hospitalized patients where we are getting our turnaround in 24 to 48 hours,” Hartsell said. “That is incredibly helpful because we know exactly what we are dealing with.”
The new processing of COVID-19 results in Norfolk involved the purchase of a Abbott m2000 RealTime testing instrument and related equipment and supplies. The new COVID-19 testing lab is in a former laboratory conference room at the hospital in Norfolk and the staff was trained to use the new equipment in less than two weeks.
“Sentara is fortunate to have the resources to respond to this crisis and begin our own testing,” said Tabehta Sundin, scientific director of the Sentara Molecular Laboratory in a press release. “Waiting for test results can be nerve-wracking for our patients. We are doing all we can to speed up results and provide answers.”
Sentara couriers already routinely take different lab samples from Sentara facilities to the laboratory at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as often as seven times per day to ensure rapid results.
People who think they need to be tested for COVID-19 should continue to use Sentara’s self-screening tool found on www.sentara.com/coronavirus. If a person thinks they meet the criteria for testing they are encouraged to first call their primary care provider for additional guidance.
Sentara asks that only older adults with symptoms or people with underlying health conditions come to emergency room for testing or treatment of their symptoms.