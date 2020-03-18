The agency that operates the region’s Meals on Wheels program is seeking additional volunteers to help deliver meals to the area’s homebound seniors.
That’s because current volunteers who are more at risk of illness caused by coronavirus are being encouraged to take an absence from participating, said Laura Alvarico, director of the Area Agency on Aging.
Alvarico said that some volunteers have expressed concerns for their health while delivering meals to several residents a day.
“High-risk volunteers are being encouraged to use caution or to take a break from volunteering until the threat passes,” she said.
Those precautions include avoiding hugging or shaking hands or other physical contact and frequently using hand sanitizer while delivering meals.
People considered high risk because of coronavirus include older adults and people with chronic health issues, such as heart or lung disease and diabetes.
Alvarico said her agency has received an increase in requests for home-delivered meals from residents who aren’t typically homebound.
“I do anticipate referrals to increase as more and more older adults are confined to their homes over the next couple of weeks,” she said.
The agency is working to find ways to ensure residents receive their meals.
“Local site managers are helping us to identify clients that might be high risk for malnutrition so we can try to make alternative arrangements for them,” Alvarico said.
She’s concerned that some seniors may be at greater risk of malnutrition than they are of contracting the coronavirus, she said.
As part of its senior nutrition program, the Area Agency on Aging also provides meals at congregate nutrition sites, or designated spots where seniors can visit to eat meals alongside fellow seniors. Those sites have closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Alvarico said.
The Area Agency on Aging is part of the Albemarle Commission, which serves 10 counties, to include Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
For information on how to volunteer, contact agency volunteer coordinator Laura Rollinson at 252-404-7901 or by email at lrollinson@accog.org.