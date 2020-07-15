A survey is asking Albemarle area businesses for information about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their business.
The survey ends Friday at 3 p.m.
The survey is being conducted by the Harbor Town Project, a collaboration between tourism and economic development directors in Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
The group will submit the information as part of its grant application to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
According to a press release, money from the federal government’s coronavirus economic relief funding would be used to develop a regional tourism brand to promote tourism in the Albemarle Sound region.
The marketing campaign would include a website to promote regional tourism and visitor information, with hopes of it being implemented in early 2021, pending the end of the pandemic. The campaign hopes to offset the negative effects the pandemic has had on communities.
The survey will ask a host of questions, from name of business and county location, to services the business provides and more. It will also ask businesses to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them.
A list of potential adverse effects includes loss of revenue, staff layoffs and/or furloughs, trouble paying rent and/or utilities, reduction in business hours and total loss of business.
To take the survey, visit visitelizabethcity.com.