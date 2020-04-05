As we go through these difficult and unprecedented times the coronavirus pandemic has ushered upon the world, I am reminded of my tenure at Cornell University where I taught managing change, team-building, problem-solving, arbitration, mediation and other subjects.
At the beginning of each semester, I would remind my students of the impact of change and encourage them to offer some viable example of change they had witnessed. Most of the changes they had witnessed were positive ones. They included changes in technology such as the advent of computers, which changed how we communicate; the introduction of the cellular telephone, which offered the world a new method of reaching out to others besides face-to-face contact; voice messages; fax machines; and color copying machines. There were also the technological changes in the medical field: knee and hip replacements; different and advanced methods for performing heart surgery; and new ways to replace organs.
I informed the students that during my lifetime the next day was predictable. However, in that period and in our current time, change is taking place at such a rapid pace that when we go to bed at night, tomorrow is not predictable — as we are now witnessing with the coronavirus pandemic.
I am reminded that there are two types of change: voluntarily and involuntary. Voluntarily change is when facts are presented that justify a change. Involuntary change is forced change, such is what is happening to us through the coronavirus pandemic.
The world has been forced to make changes that were unthinkable and non-negotiable. We have been forced to make drastic changes in our daily lives that no one could have influenced us to make voluntarily under any circumstances.
Schools, including colleges and universities, have closed; graduations have been canceled; weddings have been canceled, as have doctor and dental appointments, vacations and flights. We’re postponing or delaying closing on that new home, moving to a new apartment, a needed operation, the purchase of a car.
All sporting events, including the Olympics, have been affected, with many canceled or postponed.
We are even forced to change our method of shopping, eating, worshiping and putting our loved ones to rest.
I am further reminded that this pandemic has generated different kinds of stress. We’re more fearful and worried about our own health. We’re seeing a worsening of chronic health problems; an increase in the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs; an increase in sadness; an increase in unhealthy eating habits; increases in “irritability and acting out” behaviors in teens; an increases in excessive crying or irritation in younger children.
While all of the above forced changes are happening, I urge you to strive to turn a negative into a positive by using this downtime to address some issues in a different manner. Try some of the following:
• Bond as family. Talk to your children, not at them. Ask them about their hopes and dreams. If your children are having any problems urge them to share them with you.
• Read books and discuss them together. Also play games together and pray together.
• Plan your next family vacation or family re-union.
• Assign yourself and other family members various home duties.
• Address any lingering problems that have had a negative impact on the family.
• Dance, exercise, and watch fun movies that make you laugh.
• Call friends and offer words of encouragement.
• Check on neighbors by telephone
• Hold family conference calls. Also, call that family member or friend you said something to that you wish you could take back and apologize.
• Write a letter to that family member who you haven’t spoken to for years, apologize and ask for forgiveness.
• Write letters to family members who are incarcerated or in the military. In some instances, time heal wounds.
I am sure each individual who reads these recommendations could think of something else that could be added. If so, add it and do it as long as it is something positive.
If everything else fails, the art of positive thinking should prevail.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.