A 13th person has died from COVID-19 in Hertford County, raising the death toll from the contagious respiratory disease in the eight-county region to 48.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported the person's death Monday, the first in ARHS' eight-county region since Monday, Aug. 10.
ARHS said the Hertford resident was over the age of 65 and died from complications from the disease.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases grew in ARHS' eight-county region by nearly 100 since Friday. Active cases also grew by more than 40.
According ARHS, the region reported 1,661 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The number of active cases Monday was 290.
The number of persons in the region who’ve recovered from COVID-19, meanwhile, rose by 51 to 1,324. That’s roughly 80 percent of those in the eight counties who’ve contracted the disease.
Statewide, 127,749 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. That’s 88 percent of the 145,516 confirmed cases of the disease in North Carolina as of Monday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers someone to have recovered from the disease after 14 days if they didn’t require hospitalization, 28 days if they did.
All area counties reported an increase in COVID-19 cases since Friday. Hertford, Bertie and Pasquotank all reported at least 20 new cases, with Hertford reporting the most: 29. Hertford now has reported 404 cases, Bertie 323 and Pasquotank 456.
No other area county reported more than six new cases.
Pasquotank reported the largest rise in active cases, eight, and had 80 as of Monday. Gates County reported an increase of seven active cases giving it seven. Bertie’s active cases rose by six. Camden and Currituck also reported increases in active cases: Camden’s rose by three, Currituck’s by two.
All other counties saw decreases in their active case counts.
Among counties seeing the largest increase in recoveries over the three-day period were Bertie with 14, Pasquotank with 12, Hertford with nine and Camden with five.
Statewide, 2,348 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in North Carolina as of Monday.