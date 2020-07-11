The number of COVID-19 cases across the region rose by 15 on Friday to 726 as seven of the eight counties in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ district reported increases.
Hertford reported the largest case increase: four. It now has 178, eight of which are active. Bertie and Chowan saw their cases rise by three each. Bertie now has 155 cases, seven of which are active. Chowan has 34 cases, nine of which are active.
Perquimans reported two cases and now has 39, four of which active. Pasquotank and Currituck each reported an additional case. Pasquotank now has 234 cases, 23 of which are active. Currituck has 23 cases, three of which are active.
Only Camden, with 34 cases, seven of which are active, didn’t see its case count rise on Friday.
ARHS also released its weekly surveillance report on Friday. It shows the number of new daily cases in the region has remained below 15 since late June. It also shows the number of active cases hasn’t been above 80 since late June.
Persons aged 25-49 continued to make up the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the region: 41.26 percent. Persons 65 and older make up 26.23 percent, and persons 50-64 make up 23.91 percent.
More women than men continue to contract the virus — 52.19 percent vs. 47.81 percent. Also, among those disclosing their race, more Blacks than whites — 39.89 percent vs. 37.16 percent — have contracted the virus. Those whose race is “undisclosed” continues to be a large segment — 20.36 percent — of those contracting the respiratory disease, however.
ARHS also reported that a total of 114 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the eight-county region the week of July 6-10.