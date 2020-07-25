WRVS-FM 89.9 will host the NENC High School Football Forum on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:00 p.m.
This virtual presentation will be live-streamed through the WRVS 89.9 Facebook and Instagram pages and will feature a panel of high school administrators, head coaches, athletic directors, and student-athletes.
WRVS will utilize modern technology to facilitate conversations surrounding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports throughout the region.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Commissioner Que Tucker and other invited participants will create a platform for discussion, as well as share information and updates regarding the decision to delay fall sports until September 1st.
The NENC High School Football Forum will be moderated by Clay Mercer, Program Director and on-air host at WRVS-FM.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to have a constructive conversation focused on athletics in northeast North Carolina," said Mercer. "We must continue to support the coaches, student-athletes, and staff during these difficult times."
This event is open to the public and viewers will have the opportunity to present questions before and during the live stream.