...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Local legislation authorizing Elizabeth City to inspect rental units in the city before a new renter moves in is not an option, Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence said earlier this week.
State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, agreed to city officials’ request last month to introduce a local bill requiring inspections of vacant rental units before they can be re-rented. City officials had requested Ward’s help introducing the bill because they hope to hold landlords more accountable for living conditions in their rental units.
But Ward apparently told city officials that writing a local bill requiring the rental inspections in Elizabeth City isn’t possible, Spence told fellow councilors Monday.
“They could not make it (the bill) specific for Elizabeth City,” he said. “If they did do it it would have to be statewide.”
Despite that setback, Spence said the city has policies in place it can use to address conditions in rental units.
“We have other avenues to take and enforce what we have. We can start with that,” he said.
The city asked for the local legislation after councilors again heard last month about substandard and unsafe living conditions at River’s Landing and Walker’s Landing apartment complexes. City officials have previously said there are substandard living conditions in rental units all across the city.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs said Ward told city officials about a current state law that allows for inspections. Biggs wants City Attorney William Morgan to provide City Council an in-depth review of the law and how it applies to the city at council’s March 27 meeting.
“It dictates exactly what our authorities are and what they aren’t,” Biggs said. “It goes through addressing complaints, it goes through remedies, it goes through the powers of public officers. We should have enough legal authority there to achieve what we want.”
Most of the complaints made to City Council over the past several months about the two apartment complexes are about excessive and dangerous mold because of unfixed water leaks. One resident alleged last month that the apartment complex’s management that she lives in has been advised of the mold problems but failed to address them.
Spence said he, Mayor Kirk Rivers, Third Ward Councilor Katherine Felton and Fourth Ward Councilor Barbara Baxter attempted to meet with the local property manager at one of the two complexes but they were rebuffed.
“They shut the door in our faces,” Spence said. “We walked up and she slammed the door in our faces, and called the police on us. With River’s Landing and Walker’s Landing, I feel we have enough evidence and pictures to get this out to the attorneys to start forcing them to move forward. They have the money to fix this mess up but they don’t want to.”
Councilor Joe Peel said the city needs to start enforcing the existing rental housing laws it has. He advocated for the hiring of additional inspectors, saying they should be included in the city’s 2023-24 fiscal budget that takes effect July 1.
“We certainly have people living in places that I wouldn’t put an animal in,” Peel said. “We have allowed to get this out of control. If you want me to vote for the budget the budget needs to contain a plan to fix this problem once and for all. If we have to hire a couple more inspectors, I’m all in.’’
City Manager Montre Freeman said a review of the city’s minimum housing code does not specifically address mold but does address uninhabitability. He said that part of the code was used to condemn two apartments at River’s Landing last summer because of a sewage backup.
“If it doesn’t meet the minimum housing code then further action is taken,’’ Freeman said.
The city’s code states that it is unlawful for a person, firm or corporation to be in conflict or in violation of the minimum housing code.
But enforcing the code can be a lengthy process, Freeman said.
“The ultimate goal is to come out with some mitigation,” he said. “You have to go through the process. There has to be a report, a hearing. There is a whole process you have to go through before you get to where any kind of criminal record can come out of it.”
Rivers said the city has the power to cut electricity to substandard units but that would create other problems.
“The problem is if you cut 100 units where do you put 100 families?” Rivers asked. “I don’t feel comfortable cutting power to 100 families.”