Local legislation authorizing Elizabeth City to inspect rental units in the city before a new renter moves in is not an option, Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence said earlier this week.

State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, agreed to city officials’ request last month to introduce a local bill requiring inspections of vacant rental units before they can be re-rented. City officials had requested Ward’s help introducing the bill because they hope to hold landlords more accountable for living conditions in their rental units.