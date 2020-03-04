'Spirit of Harriet Tubman' comes to Hertford

Perquimans County Restoration Association welcomes Diane Faison, who will be performing “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” on Saturday, March 21, as part of the association’s annual Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment event.
Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and political activist born into slavery. Tubman escaped and subsequently made some 13 missions to rescue approximately 70 enslaved people, including family and friends, using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.
The doors will open at 2 p.m, the performance is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and the event ends at 4 p.m. at the Newbold White House, which is located at the Newbold White House Visitor Center, 151 Newbold White House Road, Hertford. During this annual event, the association says thank you to all the volunteers and hopefully welcome new ones!
“We hope you can attend to learn first-hand how you can help in 2020 by sharing your talents in a way that best suits you! We also hope you will become another custodian of our historic treasures at the 1730 Newbold White House Museum,” said Penny Byrd, PCRA publicity chair.
Also see the Periauger workboat that “movie Harriet” rode in.
Refreshments will be provided and donations are always welcome. Note: while there is NO admission charge, seating IS limited, so please RSVP by March 14 via either: phone: 252-426-7567 OR Email: nbwh1730@embarqmail.com