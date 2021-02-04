Sports drink becomes new title sponsor of State Games
DURHAM – North Carolina Amateur Sports announces BODYARMOR Sports Drink as the new title sponsor of the State Games of North Carolina. Beginning with the June 2021 event, the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina will be branded with the new title sponsor.
The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event and will feature more than 12,000 athletes and 600 teams from 30 different sports. The annual sporting event will be held in June in Raleigh, Durham, and Cary. The event will remain in these cities for 2022. Registration for the 2021 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is open for most sports in January 2021.
Catch Aces athletics on NFHS Network website
John A. Holmes High School has partnered with NFHS Network to provide live videos via the internet of athletic games.
According to the school’s athletic department’s official Facebook page, using a phone to Facebook Live and/or streaming games will no longer be allowed.
NFHS Network partners with National Federation of State High School Associations, which includes the NCHSAA.
Network subscriptions cost $10.99 per month or $69.99 for an entire year. Proceeds from the online service come back to the JAH Athletic program.
“We ask that you help support that by subscribe to an account at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.”
Rec Department taking registration for spring sports
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department will be taking registration for the following Sports during the weeks of Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 19: Youth Tackle Football (ages 7-12 with weight limit, birth certificate required), Youth Cheerleading (ages 6-12), Youth Soccer (ages 4-15) and Youth Volleyball (ages 8-15). Registration will be taken at the Ag/Extension Office Building, Suite C (across the street from the Medical Center) and the Northern Chowan Community Center.
The cost is $25 ($40 out-of-county) per sport/per child.
For information, call 252-482-8595, 252-221-4901 or online at www.chowancounty-nc.gov.
Schedule
John A. Holmes High School
Varsity Boys’ Basketball
Feb. 5: at Camden, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9: vs. First Flight, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 5: at Camden, 6 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Gates County, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
Feb. 8: vs. Camden, 5 p.m.
Feb. 9: vs. Perquimans, 5 p.m.
Swimming
Feb. 6: East Regionals, Raleigh