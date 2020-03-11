Barbecue fundraiser to help softball/football teams

Edenton Aces Softball/Football Fundraiser will be held Thursday, April 9, with meal pick-up at the Boy Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School.

Catered by Heritage House in Windsor, the meal is barbecue pork ribs and fried chicken, along with string beans, potatoes and a roll.

Lunch is served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. while dinner is served between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. If interested, there is free delivery on plate orders for 10 or more people.

Donation: $10 – includes plate plus a cash raffle.

Four cash prizes: $100 cash, $75 cash, $50 cash and $25 cash.

Get your tickets today to support the Aces!

Men’s tennis team notches a win, a loss to open season

John A. Holmes 8, Riverside 1: The Aces defeated Riverside on their home courts Monday. No further information was available at press time.

Bear Grass Charter 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces lost the non-conference home match to the Bears Thursday, March 5.

Softball team falls to Bear Grass on Monday

The John A. Holmes softball team lost to Bear Grass Charter, 11-7, Monday. Aces’ runs were scored by Jaycee Pierce, Hannah Pippins, Sydney Spear, Madison Griffin, Ashlee Richardson, Jhasi Gilliam and Kristen Williams. Maggie Bunch pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six hits and seven runs. Camryn Marrs pitched 3.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs.

This week’s games

Wednesday, March 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field

John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Bertie at Chowan Middle, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Men’s Tennis

John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

JV Baseball

John A. Holmes at Northside-Pinetown, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

John A. Holmes at First Flights, 5 p.m.

Softball

John A. Holmes at First Flight, 5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

North Pitt at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Track & Field

Chowan Middle hosting xxx at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.

Monday, March 16

HIGH SCHOOL

Men’s Tennis

John A. Holmes at First Flight, 4 p.m.

JV Baseball

Northside at John A. Holmes, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

John A. Holmes at North Pitt, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Men’s Tennis

John A. Holmes at Gates, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 4:30 p.m.

JV Baseball

John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field

John A. Holmes at Manteo, 5 p.m.

Softball

Bertie at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

John A. Holmes at Gates, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Chowan Middle at Riverside, 4 p.m.

