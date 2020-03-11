Barbecue fundraiser to help softball/football teams
Edenton Aces Softball/Football Fundraiser will be held Thursday, April 9, with meal pick-up at the Boy Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School.
Catered by Heritage House in Windsor, the meal is barbecue pork ribs and fried chicken, along with string beans, potatoes and a roll.
Lunch is served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. while dinner is served between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. If interested, there is free delivery on plate orders for 10 or more people.
Donation: $10 – includes plate plus a cash raffle.
Four cash prizes: $100 cash, $75 cash, $50 cash and $25 cash.
Get your tickets today to support the Aces!
Men’s tennis team notches a win, a loss to open season
John A. Holmes 8, Riverside 1: The Aces defeated Riverside on their home courts Monday. No further information was available at press time.
Bear Grass Charter 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces lost the non-conference home match to the Bears Thursday, March 5.
Softball team falls to Bear Grass on Monday
The John A. Holmes softball team lost to Bear Grass Charter, 11-7, Monday. Aces’ runs were scored by Jaycee Pierce, Hannah Pippins, Sydney Spear, Madison Griffin, Ashlee Richardson, Jhasi Gilliam and Kristen Williams. Maggie Bunch pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six hits and seven runs. Camryn Marrs pitched 3.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs.
This week’s games
Wednesday, March 11
HIGH SCHOOL
Track & Field
John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball/Softball
Bertie at Chowan Middle, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
HIGH SCHOOL
Men’s Tennis
John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
JV Baseball
John A. Holmes at Northside-Pinetown, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
John A. Holmes at First Flights, 5 p.m.
Softball
John A. Holmes at First Flight, 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
North Pitt at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Track & Field
Chowan Middle hosting xxx at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.
Monday, March 16
HIGH SCHOOL
Men’s Tennis
John A. Holmes at First Flight, 4 p.m.
JV Baseball
Northside at John A. Holmes, 4:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
John A. Holmes at North Pitt, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
HIGH SCHOOL
Men’s Tennis
John A. Holmes at Gates, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 4:30 p.m.
JV Baseball
John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
HIGH SCHOOL
Track & Field
John A. Holmes at Manteo, 5 p.m.
Softball
Bertie at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
John A. Holmes at Gates, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball/Softball
Chowan Middle at Riverside, 4 p.m.