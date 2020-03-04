Spring Sports Registration to be held through March 13
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department will take registration through Friday, March 13, for Youth Baseball (ages 4-15, includes T-Ball and Coach Pitch) and Youth Softball (ages 7-15) at the Ag/Extension Office Building, Suite C (across the street from the Medical Center) and the Northern Chowan Community Center. The cost is $25 ($40 out-of-county) per sport/per child. For information, call 252-482-8595 or 252-221-4901.
The department will continue to take Youth Girls (ages 8-15) Volleyball Registration. Coaches are needed. If you are interested in coaching youth volleyball, contact the Recreation Department at 252-482-8595.
Optimist Club Sporting Clay shoot set for April 4
The third annual Friend of Youth Sporting Clay Shoot, sponsored by the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 4, at Hunters’ Point, 506 Decoy Drive, Washington. The cost is $65 per adult entry and $30 per youth entry (12 and under) and $240 for a four-person team.
To secure an entry or sponsorship or for information, contact Billy at 252-724-1676 or email ChowanEdentonOptimistClub@yahoo.com.
Registration open for 10th annual Kiwanis 5K race
The Edenton-Chowan Kiwanis Club announced that registration started for the 10th Annual Run/Walk on April 25. The race is a fundraiser for $1,000 scholarships to seniors at John A. Holmes High School and support for literacy and character education programs at our elementary schools. The race begins at 9 a.m. on West Gale Street across from the Edenton State Historic Site on North Broad Street and winds through Edenton neighborhoods.
Detailed information and registration can be found at Runtheeast.com.
Discount registration is available for all educators and first-responders (Fire, Police, and EMS). Beat the men’s best time of 16.41 minutes or the women’s best of 19:04 minutes and win dinner for two at 309 Restaurant. Register by April 14 for discounted fees and to ensure a race T-Shirt.
For information, contact Paul Metzger at 252-370-0829 or ek5krd@gmail.com.
Try Tennis clinic to be held in March in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY — Albemarle Junior Team Tennis is partnering with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department to offer a Try Tennis clinic, junior tournaments, a junior tennis league, and a summer camp. The Try Tennis clinic is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon March 7, 14, 21, and 28 at Northeastern High School.
The clinic provides six hours of professional level instruction, a free racket and a tennis towel. Try Tennis is a North Carolina USTA initiative to increase participation in tennis. Parents and players can register for Try Tennis, sign up for a tournament, a junior tennis league this spring at www.albemarlejtt.com
Parents can sign up their kids for the summer camp at the Parks and Recreation office and Knobbs Creek or online at www.cityofec.com.
Register for May 23 Paddle, Pedal and Plod
The Paddle, Pedal, Plod is a race through Historic Edenton and rural Chowan County. It can be run individually or as a 2-3 person relay team. It is organized to raise money for the DeVine Intervention Cancer Fund. The fund is named after Dr. Lei DeVine, a founder of the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club. The fund helps those in Chowan County who cannot afford their cancer treatments. All proceeds from the race go toward this worthy cause. The race will be held May 23, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Registration and information can be found online at https://www.active.com/edenton-nc/triathlon/races/edenton-triathlon-paddle-pedal-plod-2020 .
Today’s games
Wednesday, March 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Track & Field
John A. Holmes hosts quad meet, 4 p.m.
Softball
John A. Holmes at Bertie, 4 p.m.
Baseball
John A. Holmes at Currituck, 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
North Pitt at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball, Softball
Chowan Middle at Perquimans, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
HIGH SCHOOL
Men’s Tennis
Bear Grass at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 6
High School
Men’s Tennis
John A. Holmes at Currituck, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Currituck at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
Softball
Currituck at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Washington at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
Monday, March 9
High School
Baseball
Bear Grass at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
Softball
Bear Grass at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball, Softball
Chowan Middle at South Creek, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
HIGH SCHOOL
Men’s Tennis
Manteo at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.
Baseball
John A. Holmes at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Softball
John A. Holmes at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
HIGH SCHOOL
Track & Field
John A. Holmes at NC Runner’s Meet at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball, Softball
Bertie at Chowan Middle, 4:30 p.m.