Anna Bass on UNC-P women’s soccer team
Anna Bass, a John A. Holmes graduate, is on the University of North Carolina-Pembroke women’s soccer team.
The freshman is one of the team’s goalkeepers.
Due to the pandemic, the team’s season, which is usually in the fall, has been moved to spring 2021.
Virtual 5K helps Windsor food pantry
WINDSOR — The Good Shepherd’s Food Pantry’s Spooktacular 5K will be held virtually this year. The event will include a 1-mile family walk.
Proceeds benefit the Good Shepard Food Pantry of Bertie County.
You can run from anywhere from Oct. 17-30. Register online only at www.runtheeast.com
For information: Call 252-325-2001