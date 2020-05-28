Steamers seek host families for players this season
The Edenton Steamers are seeking more host families for its baseball team players during the 2020 season. For information, contact General Manager Tyler Russell at 252-482-4080 or email him at edentongm@hotmail.com .
Rec Department cancels spring softball, baseball
With continued concern for community health and due to restrictions set forth in Phase Two, Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department’s spring softball and baseball are canceled. All registration fees will be refunded.