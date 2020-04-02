I heard the news Sunday that, in an effort to help during this Coronavirus epidemic, Fanatics would be repurposing one of their factories to make scrubs and masks as opposed to jerseys and uniforms. I thought that was very cool and as a consumer, worth remembering next time I’m shopping for fan gear.
As a columnist, I thought it the perfect opportunity to reward the good deed with free publicity and a great excuse to highlight just a few of the valuable contributions that have been made recently.
Drew Brees has committed $5 million, starting with providing 10,000 meals per day to children in meal programs, seniors and families in need throughout Louisiana, for “as long as it takes.” I swear I like this guy more and more every day.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper donated $2.6 million which would have been really impressive had you not just read that Drew Brees donated nearly twice as much, and now you remember that Tepper is worth a reported $12 billion. Yes, that’s billion with a B. To his credit, it’s more than any other NFL owner has given.
Meanwhile Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie are donating $25 million to various organizations, including $10 million earmarked for the University of Washington to aid in their research to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Its an incredibly generous donation and one much more fitting a billionaire.
JJ Watt and professional soccer player Kealia Ohai (also his wife) have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank. That’s enough money for over 1 million meals. Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kyrie Irving also have pledged to contribute money to help feed the fast growing number of hungry people in their respective communities.
Stephon Marbury, a New York City basketball legend, ACC Rookie of the Year, NBA veteran and Chinese Basketball Association icon and coach, is using his connections in China to deliver 10 million N95 medical masks to healthcare workers in New York.
Every MLB team has dedicated $1 million to help those whose income is lost due to cancelled events. Several players, such as Houston Astros outfielder George Springer and the NBA’s Zion Williamson and Giannis Anetetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert, also will be helping their respective stadium employees. It seems the Golden State Warriors organizationally will be doing the same with a one million dollar donation of their own.
Even during unprecedented and sometimes scary times, I am reminded by people like those mentioned prior that there is always hope. God bless them and God bless you.