Four ACC men’s basketball matches are scheduled for the night of Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Wake Forest hosts No. 8 Duke
Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Bottom line: No. 8 Duke (12-2, 2-1) looks to give Wake Forest (13-3, 3-2) its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Wake Forest’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Duke Blue Devils 113-101 on Feb. 25, 2020. Duke fell 76-74 to Miami in its last outing.
Stepping up: The electric Alondes Williams is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Demon Deacons. Jake LaRavia has paired with A. Williams and is accounting for 13 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Did you know: Duke and Wake Forest are the class of the ACC when it comes to scoring. The Blue Devils are ranked first in the conference with 83.3 points per game while the Demon Deacons are second at 80 per game.
NC State travels to Louisville
Tipoff is 9 p.m.
Bottom line: North Carolina State (8-8, 1-4) seeks revenge on Louisville (10-5, 4-1) after dropping the first matchup in Raleigh. The teams last played each other on Dec. 4, when the Cardinals shot 41.7 percent from the field and went 12 for 15 from the free throw line en route to a 73-68 victory.
Offensive threat: Dereon Seabron has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
Streak stats: Louisville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 67.
Did you know: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).
ND streak on line vs Clemson
Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Bottom line: Notre Dame (9-5, 3-1) looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it takes on Clemson (10-5, 2-2). Clemson beat North Carolina State by five in its last outing. Notre Dame is coming off a 72-68 overtime win over Georgia Tech in its most recent game.
Did you know: Notre Dame has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among ACC teams. The Fighting Irish have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their five-game winning streak.
VT looks to end skid vs UVA
Tipoff is 9 p.m.
Bottom line: Virginia (9-6, 3-2) looks to extend Virginia Tech’s (8-6, 0-3) conference losing streak to five games. Virginia Tech’s last ACC win came against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 84-46 on Feb. 27, 2021. Virginia lost 74-58 on the road to North Carolina on Saturday.
Senior studs: Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Hokies points over the last five games.
Accurate Aluma: Aluma has connected on 23.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74 percent of his free throws this season.
Did you know: The Virginia Tech defense has allowed only 58.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-best mark in the country. The Virginia offense has averaged just 63.3 points through 15 games (ranked 288th among Division I teams).