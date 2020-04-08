The COVID-19 pandemic has led to another cancellation of an area sporting event.
The 2020 Biggs Golf Classic that was scheduled to be held May 23 — 26 on the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford was canceled on April 2.
The Biggs Classic is a G Pro Tour event.
According to The G Pro Tour website, “Due to the fact that the Biggs Classic is hosted within a 55+ community and COVID-19 hitting that segment of the population especially hard, tournament coordinators decided on April 2nd to cancel the 2020 iteration of the event.”
The tournament has been held every year in Perquimans County since its inception in 2014.
The tournament features three rounds of golf played by professional players.
Some of the players previously played the sport at the NCAA Division I and II levels.
LSU alum Stewart Jolly won the 2019 Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Classic.
The 2018 Biggs Classic winner, David Gazzolo, qualified to play in the 2018 U.S. Open.
As of now, the G Pro Tour still plans to host the 2020 Tour Championship tournament at Albemarle Plantation Nov. 4 — 5.
The tour championship tournament will have a $50,000 purse with the winner of the tournament claiming $10,000.
In order to qualify to the 36-hole tour championship, a golfer must be in the top 30 points winners and ties at the conclusion of the regular season.
The 30-man field will be competing for 15 paid spots.