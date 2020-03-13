Four student-athletes put pen to paper during signing ceremonies Thursday.
Currituck County High School football players Collin Jennings and Jayden Calloway along with boys’ soccer player Connor Kelley confirmed their commitments to play their respective sport at the college level.
Camden County’s Hailey Bunting will be the latest athlete to sign to join an NCAA Division I level program as she will continue her softball career at Charleston Southern.
She was joined by family, school administrators, coaches and teammates inside Camden’s gym for the ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Reaching this day meant a lot to Bunting.
“It was a lot of hard work and very stressful,” she said. “To have my family — especially my dad — help me through it was really important.”
Bunting also thanked Camden head softball coach Charles Nash for helping her through the recruiting process.
Bunting noted several positives about Charleston Southern.
“I really liked the community and the college itself,” she said. “I liked the coaches and well.”
Bunting received a full scholarship to continue her softball career with the Buccaneers in Charleston, South Carolina.
When she was informed that she would receive a full scholarship, it was a wow moment for Bunting.
Nash’s bond with Bunting goes back to when he coached her in youth softball when she was 6-years-old.
“She’s worked hard,” Nash said. “I’m happy for her.”
The coach added that CSU is getting in Bunting a good person and a good athlete that wants to win.
Bunting had a standout 2019 season as a junior as she earned 18 wins as a pitcher, was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was named an all-conference performer and helped Camden win the NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional championship.
Camden finished as the state runner-up in Class 1A last season.
The NCHSAA and member schools announced Thursday the suspension of spring sports beginning Saturday until April 6 because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
If the 2020 season does resume, Bunting believes in her team.
“We were strong last year and we are going to be stronger this year,” she said. “I feel confident with the girls that we have on this team.”
With family, coaches, school administrators, friends and classmates in attendance inside the school’s media center, the Currituck trio of seniors took part in the first signings Thursday.
Jennings, an offensive and defensive lineman, will continue his football career at Shippensburg University.
“Looking back at everything we have done as a team, all the hard work we have put in, all of those tired days and long nights, it’s finally paying off,” Jennings said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Football wasn’t his first sport.
Jennings, listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, played soccer all the way up to middle school.
He eventually went out for football and had success.
Jennings was a multi-year Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference performer during his football career at Currituck.
Jennings admitted that the recruiting process was a bit stressful.
“Now that I have settled down and it’s Shippensburg, it’s a lot more relaxing,” he said.
He noted on his visit to Shippensburg, he liked the size, the facilities and atmosphere on the Pennsylvania campus.
“I knew I was at home as soon as we were up there,” Jennings said.
Jennings expects to to have the opportunity to play on the offensive and defensive lines, but the final decision will be made by his coaches at the Division II program.
“I can do either,” he said.
Calloway concluded his senior senior season last fall by being named an all-conference performer once again and was named the NCC co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Calloway will continue his football career at Barton College.
“It’s a lifetime dream,” he said. “All the hard work has finally paid off. All the countless hours working out, spending time in practice... it feels good to get to the point where I can pursue my dream and maybe get to the next level once college is over.”
Calloway noted that his recruitment process was long and started out slow, but he said that he stayed humble.
“I got to the point where I was determined. I knew that I was going to get to the next level. Regardless of what level it was going to be,” Calloway said.
Calloway, who played quarterback, defensive back, wide receiver, running back, placekicker, punter and returned kicks while at Currituck, will get his chance at Division II Barton College.
Barton is restarting its football program after its last team played in the 1950. Barton is set to have a team play this fall.
Calloway said he wants to join the Bulldogs, make an impact and help make a name for the program.
Calloway noted that the Barton coaches see him as an athlete that can play multiple positions.
“It feels good to be seen as an athlete that can contribute to a team,” Calloway said. “It felt good for coaches to reach out and tell me how much impact I can make on the team, which made my decision easier because I felt wanted by them.”
Currituck head football coach Paul Bossi noted during the ceremony that both were two of the best athletes that he has been around while at Currituck and added both were leaders.
He added that both worked real hard and couldn’t be more proud of Jennings and Calloway.
For Jennings, the 2019 season — his senior season and second under Bossi — was memorable. The Knights won a share of the NCC championship and won a first-round 2AA state playoff game against St. Pauls in Barco.
As he transitions to Barton blue, Calloway reflected on his time during his four years in Currituck red.
Currituck went from winning two games in 2016 to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019.
“It was fun to be a part of the ride,” Calloway said. “It wasn’t easy. We dealt with adversity [and] injuries, but it was fun playing in the red. Now it’s time to switch to the blue.”
Kelley was a four-year contributor on the Currituck boys’ soccer team. Kelley was a captain for the Knights during his senior season last fall.
Kelley will take his talents to New York and play for the State University of New York at Canton men’s soccer team.
“I’m just happy that all the hard work has paid off,” Kelley said. “I get to play at the next level. It will be a very good experience for me.”
Currituck head boys’ soccer coach Lori Davis noted at the ceremony that Kelley has overcome adversity and was a team leader.
Kelley was a second team all-Northeastern Coastal Conference performer in the center midfield for the Knights in 2019.
Kelley is already thinking about life after soccer at the Division III program as he plans to major in nursing.
He noted that the CNA classes that he is taking at Currituck piqued his interest in nursing.
Kelley noted that Davis did a lot to help Kelley develop his skills and bonding with his teammates as takeaways from his time playing soccer at Currituck.