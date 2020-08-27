Beaver Lake is set to host the Beaver Lake Challenge ski tournament Saturday and Sunday.
According to tournament director Jeff Mitchell, there will be participants competing in slalom, trick skiing and jumping.
They will be grouped in divisions defined by age and sex. For example: Men 2 or Women 2 is age 25-34.
All are welcome to register to compete, but must be a member of USA Water Ski.
USA Water Ski and Wake Sports is the governing body of the sport in the United States.
Competition begins at 8 a.m. both days.
During the current climate of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking precautions.
Mitchell noted social distancing is encouraged and hand washing stations with hand sanitizer available throughout event.
The starting dock will be restricted to essential personnel.
Due to nature of the sport, the tournament is able to spread out effectively.
Eure — in Gates County — has been the home of the competition for some time.
Mitchell acknowledged the support the tournament has received over the years.
“We are blessed with support from our community and region,” he said. “Area businesses have always supported us well and spectators come out to enjoy the competition and lake atmosphere.”
For more information, call 252-312-9187 or visit www.beaverlakeskiclub.com.