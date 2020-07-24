Let’s face it. It has been a long time since the general public was this excited about the Major League Baseball season starting.
It has been nearly 135 days since the sports world came to a screeching halt on March 12 and for MLB, they represent the first major sport to come back.
Of course, NASCAR, Major League Soccer, PGA Tour, MMA and Professional Wrestling have come back before Major League Baseball; but when it’s the nation’s pastime that is coming back, it feels as though some normalcy is coming back to our televisions.
Sure, the stadiums are empty.
Sure, the teams are having to play artificial fan noise.
Sure, there is this sense of doom hanging around that it won’t take much in order to shut it all down again.
But regardless, sports are back. For now.
To be fair, our area has been extremely lucky to have the Edenton Steamers playing for the past month. They should be commended for their hard work in ensuring player safety, as well as fan safety over the season. So, baseball fans have had an outlet to hear that intoxicating crack of the bat for week.
However, there is something special about sitting at home on a Sunday evening, having spent time at the water or with family and falling asleep to the murmur of Sunday Night Baseball.
There is something special about the camera movement when a batter connects with a home run.
There is something special about sitting on the edge of your seat when there are two outs, and the pitcher only needs one more strike for a no-hitter or a perfect game.
There is something special about a 21-year-old kid, from some small town in the country, who has worked hard and dedicated time and effort to perfect his craft, gets the opportunity to walk onto the field for the first time.
Most fans have a baseball memory. That’s not necessarily the case with the other major sports.
I remember watching the 2004 World Series with my grandfather and pulling for the Red Sox and Trot Nixon. Nixon’s father is from Perquimans County and graduated with my grandfather in the same general time as “Catfish” Hunter.
My best summer memories come from my three years being a part of the Steamers organization, from 2008-2010. We welcomed players from all over the country including the University of Portland, the University of North Dakota, Brigham Young University, Oklahoma State and my personal favorites were the University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma and Baker University in Kansas. (My personal favorite simply for how small those Universities were.)
The crazy part is, those players converged on Edenton and they became a part of the town due to having one common love, the game of baseball.
In a time that everything seems out of place and not normal, it is my hope that this 60-game season will be able to give people a sense of normalcy.
That maybe all of us can take a step back and reconnect with those memories of our nation’s pastime.
That somewhere, a grandson can sit on the armrest of his grandfather’s recliner and get lost in stories and a game that is timeless.
We need something that can take our minds off of the COVID-19 situation.
Baseball, the game that has always been there for you, is just what the doctor ordered.