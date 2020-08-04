Tootie Robbins, a former football player at Bertie County High School who played football professionally with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers died on Sunday.
According to a report by USA Today, Robbins, 62, died after contracting the novel coronavirus.
Robbins, who was an offensive tackle, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL draft.
Robbins played in the NFL for 12 seasons from 1982-93.
He played 10 of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals.
Robbins was a member of the East Carolina University football team from 1978-81.
ODU BASEBALL
Old Dominion baseball’s John Wilson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Twins organization on Monday.
“My college career didn’t exactly go as I imagined it, it’s been a rough few years dealing with injuries but I’m happy to finally be healthy and have an opportunity to play at the next level,” expressed Wilson. “Playing professional baseball has been my dream ever since I was young and I could not be more grateful to the entire coaching staff, all my teammates, trainers, academic advisors and everyone else at ODU who has helped me reach this goal. I can’t wait to get to work!”
Wilson, a native of Pittstown, N.J., saw action pitching in three games, making one start in 2020. He went 8.2 innings, posting a 1.04 ERA. Through his three games, Wilson recorded six strikeouts, two in each game. On March 10, he pitched a season-high five innings against Norfolk State. Overall, in 2020, Wilson allowed one run, one walk and two doubles.
For 2018 and most of 2019, Wilson remained sidelined with injury. In 2019, he appeared in nine games and made one start at DH.
As a freshman, Wilson was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball News. He was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, going 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts.
“We are all so happy for Johnny. He has really had to overcome a lot in regards to battling back from Tommy John surgery and we’re so glad he has gotten this opportunity,” said head coach Chris Finwood. “We all wish Johnny the best as he starts his professional career with the Minnesota Twins.”
The only other Monarch to sign with the Twins organization was William Boyce, who played for ODU in 1962.
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAMS
A dozen Old Dominion field hockey players were named to the 2019-20 BIG EAST All-Academic Team as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.
Alexandria Brewer, Julia Demeester, Erin Huffman and Jess Miller each earned the BIG EAST honor in all four of their years while playing field hockey for ODU. Rebecca Birch and Ashleigh Thomas both earn recognition for the third time in their careers, while Cam MacGillivray and Riley Taylor were each named All-Academics for the second-straight season.
The remaining four Monarchs, Lauren Arledge, Alice Demars, Isabella Fragomeni and Nicole Fredricks, each earned a spot on the All-Academic Team in their first years with ODU’s field hockey program.
The Old Dominion lacrosse team had 32 student-athletes named to the 2019-2020 BIG EAST All-Academic Team as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.
Twenty-one of the 32 Monarchs selected for the all-academic squad are repeat honorees. Stephanie Allen, Paige Angelus, Lindsay Baer, Ryann Bauer, Kerri Caruso, Anna Davis, Megan Donohue, Danielle Dundas, Brooke Frey, Michelle Hallman, Heather Higgins, Glory Johnson, Riley Leischner, Mary Katherine Maloney, Isabelle O’Connell, Kortney Parker, Claire Porter, Haley Rineer, Lilly Siskind, Brooke Stein and Amber Stieve each made the BIG EAST All-Academic Team last season as well.
First-year Monarchs Malissa Beall, Brianna Blatter, Madison Corcoran, Brooke Ferringer, Sabrina Leatherwood, Katie McGrain, Ali Mills, Maddie Mullenbach, Jessica Pisani, Emily Raech and Caroline Shaefer also earned the all-academic honor.
To be eligible for the BIG EAST All-Academic Team, a nominee must have competed in a BIG EAST-sponsored sport, attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the preceding academic year, and completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not including remedial courses.
There are 2,768 honorees for the 2019-20 academic year. In total, Old Dominion had 44 student-athletes named to the conference’s All-Academic squad between field hockey and lacrosse.