A Camden County High School softball player is set to continue her softball career at the college level.
Carleigh Simmons, who will compete in her senior season at Camden in 2021, is set to join the Methodist University softball team in 2022.
Simmons verbally committed to Methodist Tuesday.
“Methodist University Monarch Softball is beyond ecstatic to welcome Carleigh Simmons to our family,” Methodist assistant softball coach Ken Stewart said in a statement Wednesday.
“Carleigh epitomizes everything we desire in a student athlete at MU! She is obviously extremely talented, compiling a 433 batting average with a state leading 63 runs batted in at Camden County High School during her Sophomore year. But even more impressive than those great stats she is a wonderful and fantastic young lady and an outstanding student. We absolutely love everything about her! She is the newest member of our 2021 class and will play a pivotal and instrumental role in our future success. There is no doubt that Carleigh’s future is very bright and with her addition to our team, so is the future of Monarch Softball. We are absolutely honored that she chose MU and we can’t wait for her to be on campus and to be an everyday part of our Monarch family. GO MONARCHS.”
Since her freshman season at Camden in 2018, Simmons has made an impact on the softball team.
She earned Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference and Daily Advance All-Area team selections during her sophomore season in 2019.
Simmons, who plays first base and catcher, helped Camden win the 2019 NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional championship.
Camden finished the 2019 season as the Class 1A state runner-up.
In 2019, Simmons had 63 RBI and was named Camden’s best offensive player.
In 2018, Simmons was named Camden’s most improved player and an all-conference honorable mention selection.
As a member of the Camden softball program, Simmons has a career .428 batting average, seven home runs, 94 RBI and 58 runs scored.
Camden County High School head softball coach Charles Nash said Wednesday that it was a great honor for Simmons to earn the opportunity to join the Methodist softball program.
The coach added that Simmons is a hard worker and Simmons’ hitting will be an asset for Methodist.
Nash added that Simmons has improved defensively and in the mental aspect of the game.
Her athletic skills were not limited to softball as Simmons was a member of the Camden girls’ basketball team in 2018-19 and was named the 2017 Camden Middle School baseball team most valuable player.
Methodist University, an NCAA Division III program in Fayetteville, had a 9-9 overall record during the 2020 season.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the NCHSAA and NCAA softball seasons being canceled this past spring.