MURFREESBORO — Former Northside High School men’s and women’s lacrosse coach, Chris Harris, joins the Chowan women’s lacrosse staff as an assistant coach for the 2021 season.
Harris will also serve as the head coach of the men’s and women’s cross country programs.
Harris comes to Chowan after five seasons at Northside High School in various positions. Over the past four seasons, Harris was the head coach of the women’s lacrosse program producing a 26-14 overall record with 13 first team all-conference selections.
Harris was named 2018 and 2019 conference coach of the year after leading the program to two NCHSAA State Playoff appearances.
During the 2019 season, Harris led Northside to an 11-3 overall record with a 5-1 record in league play and ranked 20th in the state.
While at Northside, Harris worked with the men’s lacrosse program in 2016 and again in 2018-2019. In his first season with Men’s team, Harris helped lead the program to a 13-3 overall record, a conference championship, and a trip to the second round of the NCHSAA State Playoffs as an assistant head coach/defensive coordinator.
Harris took over the program as the head coach in 2018.
Harris also helped coach JV basketball, track and field, and football during his tenure.
Prior to Northside, Harris served as the assistant head coach/defensive coordinator at Jacksonville Senior High School for two seasons.
During his short stint, Harris helped the program compile a 23-10 overall record and two appearances in the NCHSAA State Playoffs including a semifinalist finish in 2014.
In 2014, Harris coached JV basketball at Richland High School and football at Northwoods Middle School.
From 2011-2013, Harris coached JV football at Richlands HS.
Harris graduated from Elizabeth City State University in 2010 after his collegiate playing career for the Vikings Football program.
ECU FOOTBALL
East Carolina sophomore C.J. Johnson is one of 55 receivers named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List according to an announcement by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., Thursday.
Since 2006, ECU receivers have been included on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on 11 occasions. Johnson’s selection follows Trevon Brown (2018), Jimmy Williams (2017), Zay Jones (2015-16), Justin Hardy (2012-14), Lance Lewis (2011), Dwayne Harris (2010) and Aundrae Allison (2006). In 2016, Jones became the first Pirate to be named a finalist for the prestigious award.
Johnson, a 2019 Football Writers Association of America-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team pick, set an ECU rookie record with a team-leading 908 reception yards, while also topping the unit with a 16.8 yards-per-catch average, a 75.7 yards-per-game clip and four 100-yard receiving outings. His reception (54) and touchdown catch (four) totals stood second among all Pirate receivers.
The Greenville native, who opened six of 12 contests during his initial campaign, also established an East Carolina and American Athletic Conference single-game reception yards standard with 283 (career-best 12 catches) against Cincinnati on Nov. 2, which ranked as the highest individual single-game output at the FBS level in 2019. His other triple-digit performances included a 141-yard effort versus Tulsa, 106 at UCF and 100 against Temple.
A year ago, Johnson was a multiple All-American Athletic Conference selection, earning first-team accolades from Phil Steele Publications and honorable mention recognition from league head coaches.
AAC TESTING
American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco has issued the following statement:
Our presidents, athletic directors and senior woman administrators continue to monitor the global COVID-19 pandemic and ways in which we can work toward a safe and healthy return to fall competition for our student-athletes, coaches and staff members. The welfare of everyone on our campuses and connected to our events remains our highest priority.
With guidance from our COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, our conference has established pre-competition testing protocols for football that will require all teams to be tested at least 72 hours prior to each competition. The testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowl seasons. Our overall operational protocols will be finalized shortly and may be revised as circumstances and new information warrant. In addition, we are finalizing our Olympic sports testing and operational protocols.
We are committed to meeting or exceeding all guidelines and standards recommended by the NCAA and its member institutions in all fall sports, including football.
East Carolina University is a member of the American Athletic Conference.